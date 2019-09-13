Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Watch Series 5 Titanium Models Weigh Up to 13% Less Than Stainless Steel Models
40mm and 44mm titanium Series 5 models weigh 35.1 and 41.7 grams respectively, according to Apple, which is up to 13 percent lighter than the 40mm and 44mm stainless steel Series 5 models at 40.6 and 47.8 grams respectively.
Meanwhile, 40mm and 44mm aluminum Series 5 models weigh 30.8 and 36.5 grams respectively, which is virtually the same as aluminum Series 4 models. And the 40mm and 44mm ceramic models weigh 39.7 and 46.7 grams respectively, making them slightly lighter than ceramic Series 3 models, despite having larger displays.
- Aluminum: 30.8 grams
- Stainless Steel: 40.6 grams
- Titanium: 35.1 grams
- Ceramic: 39.7 grams
- Aluminum: 36.5 grams
- Stainless Steel: 47.8 grams
- Titanium: 41.7 grams
- Ceramic: 46.7 grams
I can't be the only one who thinks the red ring indicator is ridiculous.
Nah, but.... it’s better than the red dot on the Series 3:
I don’t like the aluminium ones as they don’t feel solid.
It’s an improvement from the red dot ;-) but I wish they would remove the ring nowI honesty don’t mind the ring. It’s subtle. Like others have said, better than series 3 solid dot.
Is the series 5 worth upgrading to from the series 2?
Without a doubt, yes. But not from a series 4.
How weird. I would have thought the titanium would weigh less than aluminum. No reason to choose titanium over aluminum for weight.
Durability, not solely weight. I am a huge fan of Titanium watches -- like Breitling models, but not ones that need to be replaced every year. Wouldn't it be cool if Apple created a "bare" watch module that could be popped into the case of your choice? Keep the expensive Ti case and swap out the module as needed, like this Omega Speedmaster.
I like that there are more options, though I have never personally gone for anything over the Aluminum models, since the aging core components & features tend to set the lifetime for these watches (for most people) as compared to the case material.
Not for weight, but most of the added weight of the higher-end models has always come from the sapphire crystal display, vs the glass display. I have owned both, and the sapphire is pretty bulletproof compared to the glass, which develops scratches fairly easily. I am disappointed at the price of the titanium model, since I was excited to get the sapphire screen with a lighter overall package.
Interesting that you found the glass to be so scratch prone. I still have my Series 0, along with my Series 3 Cellular (both Aluminum). I tend to wear the 0 when I am working on home construction projects, and when I am in the shop working on hobby cars. The case for sure is scratched and dinged up, but the glass is next to flawless despite hitting all kinds of objects over the years.
How weird. I would have thought the titanium would weigh less than aluminum. No reason to choose titanium over aluminum for weight.Not for weight, but most of the added weight of the higher-end models has always come from the sapphire crystal display, vs the glass display. I have owned both, and the sapphire is pretty bulletproof compared to the glass, which develops scratches fairly easily. I am disappointed at the price of the titanium model, since I was excited to get the sapphire screen with a lighter overall package.
