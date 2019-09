Apple Watch Series 5 Titanium Models Weigh Up to 13% Less Than Stainless Steel Models

When the Apple Watch Series 5 lineup was introduced earlier this week, tech specs on Apple's website listed incorrect weights for the new models based on Series 4 weights. Apple has since corrected the data, providing for an accurate comparison of the new titanium casing option with stainless steel.40mm and 44mm titanium Series 5 models weigh 35.1 and 41.7 grams respectively, according to Apple, which is up to 13 percent lighter than the 40mm and 44mm stainless steel Series 5 models at 40.6 and 47.8 grams respectively.Meanwhile, 40mm and 44mm aluminum Series 5 models weigh 30.8 and 36.5 grams respectively, which is virtually the same as aluminum Series 4 models. And the ceramic Series 5 models weigh 39.7 and 46.7 grams respectively, making them slightly lighter than ceramic Series 3 models, despite having larger displays.Apple Watch Series 5 pre-orders began earlier this week , with deliveries to customers and in-store availability starting Friday, September 20. Key features include an always-on display, a new Compass app, international emergency calling on cellular models, 32GB of storage, and the new casing options.