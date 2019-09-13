Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Watch Series 5 Titanium Models Weigh Up to 13% Less Than Stainless Steel Models
40mm and 44mm titanium Series 5 models weigh 35.1 and 41.7 grams respectively, according to Apple, which is up to 13 percent lighter than the 40mm and 44mm stainless steel Series 5 models at 40.6 and 47.8 grams respectively.
Meanwhile, 40mm and 44mm aluminum Series 5 models weigh 30.8 and 36.5 grams respectively, which is virtually the same as aluminum Series 4 models. And the ceramic Series 5 models weigh 39.7 and 46.7 grams respectively, making them slightly lighter than ceramic Series 3 models, despite having larger displays.
Apple Watch Series 5 pre-orders began earlier this week, with deliveries to customers and in-store availability starting Friday, September 20. Key features include an always-on display, a new Compass app, international emergency calling on cellular models, 32GB of storage, and the new casing options.
I can't be the only one who thinks the red ring indicator is ridiculous.
How weird. I would have thought the titanium would weigh less than aluminum. No reason to choose titanium over aluminum for weight.Not for weight, but most of the added weight of the higher-end models has always come from the sapphire crystal display, vs the glass display. I have owned both, and the sapphire is pretty bulletproof compared to the glass, which develops scratches fairly easily. I am disappointed at the price of the titanium model, since I was excited to get the sapphire screen with a lighter overall package.
I like that there are more options, though I have never personally gone for anything over the Aluminum models, since the aging core components & features tend to set the lifetime for these watches (for most people) as compared to the case material.
Interesting that you found the glass to be so scratch prone. I still have my Series 0, along with my Series 3 Cellular (both Aluminum). I tend to wear the 0 when I am working on home construction projects, and when I am in the shop working on hobby cars. The case for sure is scratched and dinged up, but the glass is next to flawless despite hitting all kinds of objects over the years.
This is everything. Seems like titanium is the better option and I'm glad I ordered it.
Looking forward to September 20th!
They had to change the center part for metal to get the ECG electrode. Pity they kept the red ring but they seem to want to distinguish between cell and non-cell models. I guess if one had many it would be a quick way of checking. ;)
How weird. I would have thought the titanium would weigh less than aluminum. No reason to choose titanium over aluminum for weight.Sapphire glass display makes the overall weight heavier than the aluminium models
I don’t like the aluminium ones as they don’t feel solid.
