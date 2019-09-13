Apple Joins Hollywood's Academy Software Foundation to Aid in Open Source Support

"Filmmakers everywhere use Apple products. We are delighted to welcome Apple as a new member, and we look forward to working with them to ensure that our open source projects run well on Apple software platforms," said David Morin, Executive Director of the Academy Software Foundation.
Launched in August 2018 by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Linux Foundation, the Academy Software Foundation is described as "a neutral forum for open source software developers to share resources and collaborate on technologies for image creation, visual effects, animation and sound."
Apple's streaming video service Apple TV+ will feature dozens of Hollywood-produced TV shows and movies. The service launches November 1 for $4.99 per month, including Family Sharing, with a free seven-day trial available.