Apple Announces Billing Grace Period for App Store Subscriptions

Thursday September 12, 2019 2:04 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today announced a new billing grace period for subscriptions, which will let subscribers who experience unsuccessful auto-renewals continue to use an app's paid content while Apple attempts to collect payment.

This will be a useful feature for developers as customers who do not immediately update their billing when a subscription fee becomes due can currently lose access to premium features right away.


Apple's new option is designed to provide a short period in which customers can still access those premium features while giving them time to fix the billing problem. Grace periods will vary based on subscription length.

Subscriptions that last a week will have a six day grace period, while all longer subscriptions will have a 16 day grace period.

Apple says that there will be no interruption to a subscriber's days of paid service or to a developer's revenue if payment is successful within the new grace period.
You can now enable Billing Grace Period for your apps with auto-renewable subscriptions in App Store Connect. Billing Grace Period allows you to let subscribers whose auto-renewal has failed due to a payment issue continue accessing your app's paid content for a period of time while Apple attempts to collect payment. There won't be any interruption to the subscriber's days of paid service or to your revenue if Apple is able to recover the subscription within the grace period.
Developers who have subscription apps are now able to implement support for the new billing grace period.

Mac Fly (film)
32 minutes ago at 02:14 pm
Next they should announce a feature where they make it easy for the user to find their subscriptions. I used make apps, but haven't for several years, and I had to search on YouTube to get help finding my subscriptions as I couldn't figure it out where they were in the Setting app (I had just subscribed to my first subscription). I submit it's bordering dishonest how they've managed to hide them away so well, like they want to ensure people forget to unsubscribe.
