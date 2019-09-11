Portrait Mode on iPhone 11 Works With Objects and Pets

Wednesday September 11, 2019 6:04 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Portrait Mode on the new iPhone 11 works with not only human faces, but also objects and pets, according to Apple.

Apple's sample photos of Portrait Mode on the iPhone 11

From the iPhone 11 page:
Take portraits to new places. With new kinds of portraits and more lighting controls, the dual cameras in iPhone 11 work together to create stunning images. And Portrait mode now works with everything you love to shoot — that includes your best friends, two‑legged or four.
While this was already possible on the iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max, Portrait Mode on the iPhone XR was only able to detect human faces in Apple's stock Camera app. (A few third-party apps like Halide did manage to enable Portrait Mode for objects and pets on the iPhone XR.)

There are also six Portrait Lighting effects available on the iPhone 11, including Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, and High‑Key Mono. This is up from three on the iPhone XR: Natural, Studio, and Contour.

Portrait Mode automatically creates a depth-of-field effect known as bokeh, allowing iPhone users to shoot a photo that keeps the subject sharp with a blurred background, while Portrait Lighting applies studio-quality lighting effects like black-and-white stage lighting to the Portrait Mode photos.

To use Portrait Mode, open the Camera app and swipe to Portrait mode. Portrait Lighting effects will appear at the bottom of the viewfinder.

iPhone 11 is the direct successor to the iPhone XR, with features including a dual-lens rear camera system with Ultra Wide and Night modes, faster A13 Bionic chip, improved water resistance, six new colors, up to one hour longer battery life, Dolby Atmos sound, 802.11ax Wi‑Fi, Gigabit-class LTE, and more.

Related Roundup: iPhone 11
Tags: Portrait Lighting, Portrait Mode
14 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
69Mustang
16 minutes ago at 06:36 am

On XR it was only working for people due to a lack of second camera.

I personally think it was only working for people due to software limitations, not the single lens. Google made it work with 1 lens and machine learning. I think Apple could have done the same thing, but figured it wasn't worth it because 1. desire to sell more flagships and 2. desire to sell more flagships.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Frantisekj
24 minutes ago at 06:29 am
Generally, can not wait for real life tests of 11! :-)
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Mactendo
32 minutes ago at 06:20 am

Yeah, when they said this yesterday I was confused, as I know for a fact I've been taking Portraits of my dogs using Portrait mode since I got an X. Maybe they mean it's optimised to be easier? But I've never had issues

On XR it was only working for people due to a lack of second camera.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]