Apple's New Marunouchi Store Opening Saturday, September 7 in Tokyo
Apple Marunouchi is located near the Imperial Palace and across from the historic Tokyo Station. Apple's senior vice president of Retail and People, Deirdre O'Brien, said that the Marunouchi store marks a significant moment in Apple's relationship with Japan.
"Marunouchi has amazing energy and our teams can't wait to welcome customers to our largest store in Japan for the first time on Saturday," O'Brien said.
According to Apple, the split-level Marunouchi store was built with a unique facade, featuring two-story vitrine windows that were constructed from "specially cast aluminum" to allow them to feature three-dimensional rounded corners.
The windows are a first in an Apple retail location and are designed to allow the "vibrant street life" of the surrounding area to connect with the interior of the store. Bamboo lines the interior of the windows.
Marunouchi will feature "world-class creators" leading Today at Apple sessions, kicking off with The Tokyo Creative Guild, which is a special 12-part series that Apple is introducing to celebrate the store's opening.
Customers can begin signing up for Today at Apple sessions at Marunouchi starting now. Apple says that later this month, its Fukuoka store will also be expanding to a new location, and the remodel of Apple Omotesandō will be completed.
You can walk around and find trash that people have discarded on the ground because too lazy to take with them. You can scan any Japan-based news website and see there are plenty of murders, sexual assaults, and other crimes. People here will routinely bump shoulders with you without saying excuse me/sorry, almost ride their bicycle into you, etc. And everyone is not kind, polite, or well-mannered.
Japan might look different from where you live, but the people are the same as everywhere else - some are nice, cool, funny, polite, while others are jerks, idiots, etc.
