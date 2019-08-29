Deals: Browse New Lowest-Ever Prices on Apple's iMac, MacBook Pro, iPad, and More

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Apple Watch Series 4
Best Buy's Labor Day sale event has $50 off the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) and $70 off models with cellular support. This means that prices start at $349.00 for 40mm Aluminum models (GPS) and $379.00 for 44mm Aluminum models (GPS), and then rise to $429.00 for 40mm Aluminum models (GPS + cellular) and $459.00 for 44mm Aluminum models (GPS + cellular).
Of course, there are a wide variety of Apple Watches on sale at Best Buy through this weekend, including Nike+ editions and models with stainless steel cases. You can browse the full list by heading to Best Buy, and then check out the full Labor Day sale by visiting this page.
iMac
For the iMac, Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H Photo all have lowest-ever prices for numerous iMac models this week. The most notable new discount is over at Best Buy's Labor Day sale, where the entry-level 27-inch iMac is marked down to $1,299.99 from $1,799.00.
27-inch (Early 2019)
- 3.0GHz, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion - $1,299.99, down from $1,799.00 ($500 off, lowest ever) [Best Buy]
- 3.1GHz, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion - $1,799.00, down from $1,999.00 ($200 off, lowest ever) [Amazon]
- 3.7GHz, 8GB RAM, 2TB Fusion - $2,099.00, down from $2,299.00 ($200 off, lowest ever) [Amazon]
MacBook Air
B&H Photo is discounting the MacBook Air from late 2018 by up to $300, while Amazon has discounts on the newest MacBook Air models from Mid 2019.
Late 2018
- 128GB - $869.00, down from $1,199.00 ($230 off)
- 256GB - $1,099.99, down from $1,399.00 ($300 off)
- 16GB RAM, 512GB Flash Storage - $1,149.99, down from $1,799.00 ($650 off)
MacBook Pro
Best Buy's Labor Day sale includes a few solid discounts on the brand-new MacBook Pro from 2019, with lowest-ever prices on both the 13-inch and 15-inch models.
13-inch (Mid 2019)
- 2.4 GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $1,499.99, down from $1,799.00 ($300 off, lowest ever)
- 2.4 GHz, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $1,699.99, down from $1,999.00 ($300 off, lowest ever)
- 2.6 GHz, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $1,999.99, down from $2,399.00 ($400 off, lowest ever)
- 2.3 GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $2,399.99, down from $2,799.00 ($400 off, lowest ever)
iPad
Amazon today began discounting the 2018 9.7-inch iPad to as low as $249.00, with savings of up to $100 off original prices of the tablet. We've also rounded up a few sales on the iPad Pro below, all of which can also be found on Amazon.
9.7-inch (Early 2018)
- Wi-Fi 32GB - $249.00, down from $329.00 ($80 off)
- Wi-Fi, 128GB - $329.00, down from $429.00 ($100 off)
- Cellular, 32GB - $379.99, down from $459.00 ($79 off)
- Cellular, 128GB - $459.99, down from $559.00 ($99 off)
- Wi-Fi, 64GB - $674.00, down from $799.00 ($125 off)
- Wi-Fi, 256GB - $799.99, down from $949.00 ($149 off)
- Wi-Fi, 1TB - $1,149.99, down from $1,549.00 ($399 off, lowest ever)
- Cellular, 256GB - $899.99, down from $1,099.00 ($199 off)
- Wi-Fi, 64GB - $799.00, down from $999.00 ($200 off, lowest ever)
- Wi-Fi, 256GB - $949.99, down from $1,149.00 ($199 off)
- Wi-Fi, 1TB - $1,349.99, down from $1,749.00 ($399 off, lowest ever)
- Cellular, 64GB - $899.99, down from $1,149.00 ($249 off, lowest ever)
- Cellular, 256GB - $1,099.99, down from $1,299.00 ($199 off)