'Hey Beeb' – BBC Developing Voice Assistant for iPlayer App and Website

Tuesday August 27, 2019 4:13 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
The BBC has announced its intention to launch its own voice assistant next year to help users find their favorite programs and interact with online services hosted by the public broadcaster.


The voice assistant's working title and wake-word is currently "Beeb," and it will be built into the BBC's website, its iPlayer app and other mobile apps, and made available to manufacturers who want to incorporate the British broadcaster's software.

The BBC said it had no plans to launch a Beeb hardware device, but the voice assistant is being designed to work on existing smart speakers and smart TVs that include the iPlayer app.

BBC staff around the UK will be recording their voices to help train the assistant to recognize different British accents, something that U.S. voice assistants have been known to struggle with.

The BBC said having its own assistant would enable it to "experiment with new programs, features and experiences without someone else's permission to build it in a certain way."

"Much like we did with BBC iPlayer, we want to make sure everyone can benefit from this new technology, and bring people exciting new content, programs and services - in a trusted, easy-to-use way," said a BBC spokesman.

According to The Guardian, from the end of the month BBC radio stations will no longer be available on the popular TuneIn radio app, which is also used by Amazon's Alexa, because the U.S. company refused to share information on listeners of BBC stations.

Instead, the BBC wants people to access its content through BBC apps or via Alexa, in the hope that people log in and it can better understand what people are consuming.

Moonjumper
58 minutes ago at 04:21 am
The BBC keeps expanding into new areas when it is already in a questionable funding environment. I'm sure the over 75s who will soon have to start paying the licence fee will not be happy at this.

The BBC is supposed to provide a service that would not otherwise exist, not compete with commercial enterprises. The BBC has no valid reason to exist beyond providing broadcasts (or related services) that would not happen if they did not exist. This does not meet that.
nnoble
28 minutes ago at 04:52 am
A welcome feature, already widely available in other areas, that will allow easier access to existing content for a wide range of listeners including the elderly and others who may suffer from impaired vision and, or mobility. Since the Sounds App replaced the old and ailing Radio Player it has opened up a window to a wealth of content. I don't have a television but do pay the licence fee and personally, it provides value for money. The BBC in general is worth much more than the sum of its parts.
WBRacing
34 minutes ago at 04:46 am

They pay big salaries to some, like Jeremy Clarkson, which made sense in his case as Top Gear was sold globally, meaning they got a massive return on their investment.

So how exactly do they recoup that money with presenters like Gary Lineker (£1.75m pa), a man who in-between posting left-wing tweets, sits in a seat and presents footage of other people playing football?

The BBC News website is a travesty of journalism these days as well. Glorified headlines, manipulated statistical graphs to create hysteria and regularly quoting isolated tweets with virtually no likes in articles, as if they represent the feelings of many.

The BBC has lost all integrity and perspective.
