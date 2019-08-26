New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Reportedly Shelves 'Walkie-Talkie' Feature Allowing iPhone-to-iPhone Messaging Without Wi-Fi or Cellular

Monday August 26, 2019 10:40 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple has shelved a "walkie-talkie" feature that would have allowed iPhone users to communicate with each other in areas without cellular coverage, such as while skiing or hiking, according to The Information.


The report claims Apple was working with Intel on the project, which supposedly would have enabled iPhone users to send messages directly to other iPhone users over long-distance radio waves that bypass cellular networks, adding that the technology was designed to run over the 900 MHz radio spectrum.

This feature is not to be confused with the Apple Watch's Walkie-Talkie feature, which relies on Wi-Fi or a cellular connection.

The project is said to have been suspended in part because the Apple executive heading it, Rubén Caballero, left the company earlier this year. The technology also relied on Intel modems, according to the report, and Apple is expected to start using Qualcomm modems in iPhones again starting in 2020.

The technology could still show up in future iPhones, but development of the feature appears to be on hold for now.

trekkie604
21 minutes ago at 10:44 am
Interesting idea but I would wonder how useful it would've been anyways due to range limitations. Those rugged GMRS radios with their external antennas running on the 400Mhz band would probably be far more useful in the outdoors.
KazKam
22 minutes ago at 10:44 am
Bummer, that would be an awesome feature. I'm sure there's a lot of FCC spectrum and power regulations that hold something like this up too.
tribeaumes
22 minutes ago at 10:43 am
I mean.. the Apple Watch version alone is weird AF. Why would anyone want this.
izyreal
22 minutes ago at 10:43 am
That's annoying. Lately it seems the innovation news coming out of Apple is the death of innovative projects. :/
