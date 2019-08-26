Deals: $100 iTunes Gift Card for $85, Flexibits App Sale, and Up to $210 Off Refurbished iPad Pros

iTunes Gift Card
The latest sale on iTunes gift cards has hit today, with Costco offering its members a chance to get the $100 iTunes gift card for $84.49. This is around the same 15 percent off discount we've been tracking for iTunes gift cards the past few years, and is the best sale online at this time.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Costco members can head to the company's website to purchase the gift card this week, and the discount will expire this Saturday, August 31. The $25 iTunes gift card is also on sale, discounted down to $21.49 during this time.
Refurbished iPad Pro
Amazon's Gold Box Deal of the Day today includes two refurbished iPad Pro models, providing up to $210 off these models from 2018. You can save on both an 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and both are in Amazon's "renewed" condition, which are guaranteed to be inspected to work and look "like new" devices.
- 11-inch, Wi-Fi + cellular, 256GB - $769.00, down from $949.00 ($180 off)
- 12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 512GB - $929.99, down from $1,139.00 ($210 off)
Flexibits Apps
App developer Flexibits has a new back to school sale going on this week, including up to 40 percent off apps like Cardhop, Chatology, and Fantastical 2 on the Flexibits Store. You can check out every discount in the list below:
- Fantastical 2 for Mac - $39.99, down from $49.99 (20 percent off)
- Fantastical 2 for iPhone - $2.99, down from $4.99 (40 percent off)
- Fantastical 2 for iPad - $5.99, down from $9.99 (40 percent off)
- Cardhop for Mac - $14.99, down from $19.99 (25 percent off)
- Cardhop for iOS - $2.99, down from $4.99 (40 percent off)
- Chatology for Mac - $14.99, down from $19.99 (25 percent off)
Our full Deals Roundup has even more sales and bargains happening this week.