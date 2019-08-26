Deals: $100 iTunes Gift Card for $85, Flexibits App Sale, and Up to $210 Off Refurbished iPad Pros

Monday August 26, 2019 9:03 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
The week has kicked off with a few new notable sales, including a new sale on App Store and iTunes gift cards and markdowns on Flexibits' popular apps like Fantastical 2. Amazon also has a Gold Box deal on refurbished iPad Pros from 2018, providing discounts of up to $210 off these models.

iTunes Gift Card


The latest sale on iTunes gift cards has hit today, with Costco offering its members a chance to get the $100 iTunes gift card for $84.49. This is around the same 15 percent off discount we've been tracking for iTunes gift cards the past few years, and is the best sale online at this time.

Costco members can head to the company's website to purchase the gift card this week, and the discount will expire this Saturday, August 31. The $25 iTunes gift card is also on sale, discounted down to $21.49 during this time.

Refurbished iPad Pro


Amazon's Gold Box Deal of the Day today includes two refurbished iPad Pro models, providing up to $210 off these models from 2018. You can save on both an 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and both are in Amazon's "renewed" condition, which are guaranteed to be inspected to work and look "like new" devices.

Like all Amazon Gold Box sales, these deals will last today only and expire later tonight. You can find the iPad Pro discounts and more markdowns on electronics in today's Gold Box.

Flexibits Apps


App developer Flexibits has a new back to school sale going on this week, including up to 40 percent off apps like Cardhop, Chatology, and Fantastical 2 on the Flexibits Store. You can check out every discount in the list below:

  • Fantastical 2 for Mac - $39.99, down from $49.99 (20 percent off)
  • Fantastical 2 for iPhone - $2.99, down from $4.99 (40 percent off)
  • Fantastical 2 for iPad - $5.99, down from $9.99 (40 percent off)
  • Cardhop for Mac - $14.99, down from $19.99 (25 percent off)
  • Cardhop for iOS - $2.99, down from $4.99 (40 percent off)
  • Chatology for Mac - $14.99, down from $19.99 (25 percent off)
The Flexibits discounts are available through the Flexibits Store or through Apple's App Store (except for Chatology for Mac, which is only available on the Flexibits Store). Flexibits noted that these discounts are available only for a limited time, so head to the company's website soon to check out the sale.

