Apple CEO Tim Cook Donates Nearly $5 Million in Stock to Charity

Cook donated a total of 23,700 shares worth over $489 million at Apple's current closing price of $206.49. There's no word on which charity Cook donated to, as the SEC does not disclose that information.
In the past, Cook has said that he plans to give away the vast majority of his wealth. In a 2015 interview with Fortune, Cook said he had already started donating money quietly and had plans to create a "systematic approach to philanthropy."
Cook at this same time last year also donated $5 million in stock to charity. Following the 2019 donation, Cook continues to own 854,849 shares of Apple stock worth over $176 million.