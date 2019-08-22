New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Debuts New iCloud.com Beta Site With Fresh Look, Reminders App

Thursday August 22, 2019 6:45 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Ahead of the launch of iOS 13, iPadOS, and macOS Catalina, Apple has updated its iCloud.com beta site with a fresh look and a new Reminders app (via Federico Vittici).

The beta version of iCloud.com has a plain white interface with smaller icons, and rather than a Settings app, there's now an "Account Settings" section.


Most of the beta iCloud apps are identical to the iCloud apps available through the standard iCloud.com website, with Mail, Contacts, Photos, Notes, iCloud Drive, Pages, Numbers, Keynote, Find Friends, and Find iPhone unchanged.


There is a new Reminders app on beta.iCloud.com though, which mirrors the iOS Reminders app and allows iCloud users to create, view, and manage their tasks.

The new version of iCloud.com will likely go live following the launch of iOS 13 and Apple's other new software this fall.

