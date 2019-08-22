Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Debuts New iCloud.com Beta Site With Fresh Look, Reminders App
The beta version of iCloud.com has a plain white interface with smaller icons, and rather than a Settings app, there's now an "Account Settings" section.
Most of the beta iCloud apps are identical to the iCloud apps available through the standard iCloud.com website, with Mail, Contacts, Photos, Notes, iCloud Drive, Pages, Numbers, Keynote, Find Friends, and Find iPhone unchanged.
There is a new Reminders app on beta.iCloud.com though, which mirrors the iOS Reminders app and allows iCloud users to create, view, and manage their tasks.
The new version of iCloud.com will likely go live following the launch of iOS 13 and Apple's other new software this fall.