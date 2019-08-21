Deals Spotlight: Save on Anker and Aukey's Best Power and Audio Accessories for Apple Devices

Wednesday August 21, 2019 10:21 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Well-known accessory makers Anker and Aukey have introduced many new discounts this week, offering notable sales on helpful Apple accessories like wireless chargers, portable batteries, Lightning cables, and more. We've listed every deal from each company below, along with the expiration dates for each discount so you know how long you have to take advantage of the sales.

Anker


Soundcore Audio
Wireless and Portable Charging

Cables and Power Strips

Aukey

We routinely keep track of the latest discount codes offered by Anker and Aukey in our full Deals Roundup. If you're interested in power accessories for Apple devices, be sure to check out our giveaway this week to enter for a chance to win RAVPower's new 61W USB-C Power Adapter and a USB-C to Lightning cable.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
Tags: Anker, Aukey
0 comments