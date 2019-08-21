Deals Spotlight: Save on Anker and Aukey's Best Power and Audio Accessories for Apple Devices

Anker
Soundcore Audio
- Soundcore Motion B - $19.99, down from $24.99 (exp. 8/31)
- Soundbuds Slim+ Bluetooth Headphones - $23.99, down from $29.99 (exp. 8/27)
- Soundcore Motion Q - $31.99, down from $39.99 (exp. 8/31)
- Soundcore Liberty Wireless Earbuds - $69.99 with code SDCHPLT8, down from $99.00 (exp. 8/30)
- Soundcore Wakey Bluetooth Speaker - $79.99, down from $99.99 (exp. 8/31)
- Soundcore Model Zero - $118.99, down from $199.99 (exp. 8/31)
- 10W Max Wireless PowerWave Pad - $11.99 with code DB310305, down from $19.99 (exp. 9/30)
- PowerPort Wireless 5 Stand - $12.99 with code IWSTQM9B, down from $21.99 (exp. 9/20)
- 10W Wireless Charging Pad - $12.99 with code SDQH2512, down from $29.99 (exp. 8/31)
- PowerCore 10,400 mAh Portable Charger - $24.99, down from $31.99 (exp. 9/2)
- PowerCore Slim Portable Charger - $31.99, down from $39.99 (exp. 9/1)
- PowerLine II White (6ft) - $9.99 with code ANKER741, down from $13.99 (exp. 9/2)
- PowerLine II Lightning Cable (10 ft) - $10.49 with code ANKER10FT, down from $15.99 (exp. 8/25)
- PowerPort Strip 3 - $16.99 with on-page coupon, down from $25.99 (exp. 9/1)
Aukey
- USB-C to Lightning Cable (3ft) - $10.49 with code LWXPBPJZ, down from $13.99
- 60W USB-C Power Delivery Wall Charger - $34.54 with code E7W6KLYI and on-page coupon, down from $42.99
- 20,000 mAh USB-C Power Bank - $34.07 with code 9I3G8NVT, down from $47.99
- Wireless Earbuds - $41.99 with code KZNYNWOY, down from $59.99
