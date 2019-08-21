New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Shares Details on Cleaning and Protecting Your Apple Card in New Support Document

Wednesday August 21, 2019 2:01 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple this morning shared a new Apple Card support document, which covers proper cleaning and storage methods to maintain the card's signature white finish.

If the Apple Card gets dirty, Apple recommends gently wiping it with a soft, damp microfiber cloth. A soft microfiber cloth moistened with isopropyl alcohol can also be used for stain removal.


Apple says that household cleaners, abrasives, solvents, ammonia, aerosol sprays and compressed air must be avoided, and warns that some fabrics, such as leather and denim, have the potential to cause permanent discoloration.

Due to the multi-layer coating process that gives the titanium card its white finish, Apple has detailed rules for proper storage.

The Apple Card should be stored in a wallet, pocket, or bag constructed from soft materials, and it should not touch another credit card because doing so could cause scratching.

Apple also warns against putting the Apple Card near magnets because doing so could cause the magnetic strip to become demagnetized, and Apple also says that the Apple Card should not be put in a pocket or bag that contains loose change, keys, or other potentially abrasive objects.

Apple's full list of instructions for the Apple Card can be found in the support document. Additional Apple Card details are located in our Apple Card guide.

Avatar
johnyslats
1 hour ago at 02:02 pm
Good grief. Next it’ll come with Apple Care +
Rating: 54 Votes
Avatar
eagle33199
1 hour ago at 02:04 pm
Is anyone selling a protective case for the apple card yet?
Rating: 31 Votes
Avatar
Will.O.Bie
58 minutes ago at 02:06 pm
Next up, $1500 Apple Card Stand
Rating: 19 Votes
Avatar
jclo
54 minutes ago at 02:11 pm
Should we do an Apple Card scratch test video?
Rating: 13 Votes
Avatar
navaira
57 minutes ago at 02:07 pm
"Due to the multi-layer coating process that gives the titanium card its white finish, Apple has detailed rules for proper storage."

...aaaaand that's how we know it was Jony Ive's parting shot.
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
moabal
1 hour ago at 02:04 pm
So I cannot wear denim jeans or use a leather wallet? Just great....
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
utterer
57 minutes ago at 02:07 pm
I am picking mine up from the framer's today. Put it in a nice 10 x 10 glass case.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
cwkoller5
55 minutes ago at 02:09 pm

Good grief. Next it’ll come with Apple Care +


...and a dongle.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
rwilliams
53 minutes ago at 02:11 pm

Good grief. Next it’ll come with Apple Care +


My only regret is that I only have one upvote to give this post.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
sjinsjca
1 hour ago at 02:05 pm
You're swiping it wrong.
Rating: 6 Votes

