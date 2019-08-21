Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Shares Details on Cleaning and Protecting Your Apple Card in New Support Document
If the Apple Card gets dirty, Apple recommends gently wiping it with a soft, damp microfiber cloth. A soft microfiber cloth moistened with isopropyl alcohol can also be used for stain removal.
Apple says that household cleaners, abrasives, solvents, ammonia, aerosol sprays and compressed air must be avoided, and warns that some fabrics, such as leather and denim, have the potential to cause permanent discoloration.
Due to the multi-layer coating process that gives the titanium card its white finish, Apple has detailed rules for proper storage.
The Apple Card should be stored in a wallet, pocket, or bag constructed from soft materials, and it should not touch another credit card because doing so could cause scratching.
Apple also warns against putting the Apple Card near magnets because doing so could cause the magnetic strip to become demagnetized, and Apple also says that the Apple Card should not be put in a pocket or bag that contains loose change, keys, or other potentially abrasive objects.
Apple's full list of instructions for the Apple Card can be found in the support document. Additional Apple Card details are located in our Apple Card guide.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
...aaaaand that's how we know it was Jony Ive's parting shot.
Good grief. Next it’ll come with Apple Care +
...and a dongle.
Good grief. Next it’ll come with Apple Care +
My only regret is that I only have one upvote to give this post.
[ Read All Comments ]