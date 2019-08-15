Deals: Twelve South's 15% Sitewide Sale, Anker's New Discounts, and AT&T's Latest iPhone Offers

Anker
As always, Anker has a slew of bargains happening on Amazon this week, with sales on power banks, Bluetooth speakers, wireless chargers, and more. These accessories have had their discounts applied automatically, so discount codes are not required (although an on-page coupon sometimes needs to be clipped).
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Soundcore Ace A1 Portable Speaker - $12.99, down from $17.99
Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker - $84.99 with on-page coupon, down from $99.99
PowerLine Lighnting 3ft - $19.99, down from $23.99
PowerPort Wireless 5 Stand - $12.99 with on-page coupon, down from $16.99
PowerPort Atom III Slim - $25.99, down from $34.99
PowerCore Lite 20,000 mAh (Black and White) - $37.79, down from $49.99
PowerCore 10,000 mAh Redux - $26.99, down from $33.99
PowerLine+ II USB-C to Lightning Braided Cable - $16.99 with on-page coupon, down from $19.99
Soundcore Liberty Neo Wireless Headphones - $39.99, down from $59.99
PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C PD Ethernet Hub - $34.99, down from $49.99
PowerCore+ 26,800 mAh - $64.99, down from $86.99
- SoundCore 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - $29.99, down from $43.99
Twelve South
On Twelve South, you can save on a variety of the company's best accessories during its new sitewide sale. The sale offers a 15 percent discount sitewide on TwelveSouth.com with the coupon code 12SchoolInSession.
Twelve South has rounded up some ideas that you can use the code on if you're going back to school soon. This includes its new StayGo USB-C hub, the Curve for MacBook, Journal CaddySack, BookBook vol. 2 for MacBook, and more.
Pad & Quill
Pad & Quill has its own sale this week, offering up to 25 percent off its office and work space accessories. This includes leather bags and briefcases, iPhone cases, iPad Pro cases, MacBook Pro cases, and even leather desk pads.
The retailer also has up to 50 percent off select items, including cases for the iPhone and iPad. Pad & Quill said that these discounts are being offered for a limited time, so be sure to head to the company's website and shop the sales before they expire.
AT&T iPhone Offers
AT&T is offering a few new deals on iPhones this month, including the iPhone 7, iPhone 8, and the newer iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max models.
To start, you can get the 32GB iPhone 7 for $0 for 30 months when bought on a qualifying installment agreement with a wireless plan. The same goes for the 64GB iPhone 8.
AT&T is also holding a limited time BOGO event, where you can get the iPhone XR at no extra cost, if you pay for another iPhone in full. Both devices must be bought on a qualifying installment plan with an eligible AT&T unlimited plan.
The iPhone XR will be free after bill credits are dispersed over 30 months. You can also get a $300 Visa Reward Card when purchasing a new line of service and any iPhone 8, 8 Plus, XR, X, XS, or XS Max priced up to $1,449.99 (excluding the 64GB iPhone 8). Head to AT&T's cell phones online storefront to browse every smartphone and special offer going on right now.
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup for more information on the latest Apple-related sales.