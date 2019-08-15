Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Store in Zurich Moving to New Location on August 31
As noted by Swiss blog MacPrime, Apple Bahnhofstrasse will be relocating to Rennweg 43 on Saturday, August 31, just down the street from its current Bahnhofstrasse 77 address. The new store will still be just steps away from Bahnhofstrasse, a main downtown street in Zurich known for shopping.
Apple Bahnhofstrasse originally opened in 2009. Apple has three other stores in Switzerland in Basel, Geneva, and the outskirts of Zurich.
The move was highlighted by Storeteller on Twitter.