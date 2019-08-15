New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Store in Zurich Moving to New Location on August 31

Thursday August 15, 2019 8:35 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today announced that its retail store in Zurich, the most populous city in Switzerland, will be moving at the end of the month.

Apple's upcoming store at Rennweg 43 via MacPrime

As noted by Swiss blog MacPrime, Apple Bahnhofstrasse will be relocating to Rennweg 43 on Saturday, August 31, just down the street from its current Bahnhofstrasse 77 address. The new store will still be just steps away from Bahnhofstrasse, a main downtown street in Zurich known for shopping.

Apple Bahnhofstrasse originally opened in 2009. Apple has three other stores in Switzerland in Basel, Geneva, and the outskirts of Zurich.

The move was highlighted by Storeteller on Twitter.

Related Roundup: Apple Stores
[ 0 comments ]