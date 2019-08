Apple redesigned its App Store app in iOS 11, introducing a new "Today" tab with editorials about featured apps and developers, tips and how tos, and more to help customers discover new and useful apps.As noted by 9to5Mac , Apple recently extended these Today stories to the web, making the content fully accessible on the desktop.The new two-column layout features a title card on the left and content on the right, ranging from text and images to app lists and links. Previously, the web previews simply directed users to the App Store on an iOS device.Today stories can be read on the web by opening a story from an iOS device, scrolling down to the bottom, and tapping "share story."