Deals Spotlight: Every 2019 27-Inch iMac Discounted by Up to $200 (Starting at $1,649)

Tuesday August 13, 2019 5:59 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
If you're on the hunt for an iMac this week, Amazon has introduced a few sales on the latest models of Apple's desktop computer. This includes discounts on all three of the 27-inch Retina 5K iMacs that were updated back in March, which are all lowest-ever prices.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Deals start with the 3.0 GHz 6-Core iMac that has 8 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage for $1,649.00, down from $1,799.00. In total, Amazon's sales amount to as much as $200 off Apple's prices for these brand-new iMac models, and B&H Photo is matching each price.

2019 27-Inch iMac Sale


These new iMac models come with 8th and 9th-generation Coffee Lake processors and upgraded Radeon Pro Vega graphics options for significant performance improvements over the 2017 models. You can find more information on the latest sales and bargains in our full Deals Roundup.

