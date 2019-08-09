MacRumors Giveaway: Win a BriefSåk Pro for Your MacBook From Skog Å Kust

Available in 13 or 15-inch sizes, the BriefSåk Pro works with any of Apple's laptops or iPads, with a removable padded organizer that's outfitted with compartments for your notebook, phone, business cards, pens, and more.
Inside of the removable interior organizer, there's a laptop compartment, a large zipper pocket for accessories, a key clip, two mesh pockets, two phone-sized pockets, several business card holders, and sleeves for pens.
The inside organizer fits into an airtight, waterproof main compartment in the BriefSåk Pro that's able to keep your all of your gear safe in bad weather, and the bag itself is made from a gray TPU coated Cordura ripstop fabric with welded seams so it will hold up well for years to come.
The exterior pocket uses an Aquaguard water-resistant zipper too, which makes this an all-around durable bag for everyday use. It's equipped with Duraflex brand clips and hardware, and a padded shoulder strap makes it comfortable to carry.There are also nylon webbing handles and a luggage strap that can fit over the handle of a suitcase.
Skog Å Kust says that the BriefSåk Pro was designed to be entirely waterproof, making it the perfect bag if you walk or bike to work and are often exposed to the elements.
For those who don't win today's giveaway for the BriefSåk Pro, Skog Å Kust is offering a 15 percent off coupon code that can be used on the website. Just enter the promo code MACRUMORS when checking out.