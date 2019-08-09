Apple Releases USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter with HDMI 2.0 Support

The new Multiport Adapter lets users connect a USB-C-enabled Mac or iPad Pro to a HDMI display, while also connecting a standard USB device and a USB-C charging cable.
The old version of the adapter only supported HDMI 1.4b, but this new model supports HDMI 2.0 at 60Hz and resolutions up to 3,840 x 2,160 pixels when connected to a 2017 or later 15-inch MacBook Pro, 2017 or later iMac, iMac Pro or iPad Pro. Resolutions of 1080p at 60Hz and 3,840 x 2,160 pixels at 30Hz are also supported.
To connect at these resolutions and refresh rates, Apple says devices need to be running macOS Mojave 10.14.6 or later or iOS 12.4 or later.
Apart from HDMI 2.0, the new dongle includes a USB-A port offering USB3 transfer speeds up to 5Gbps, and a USB-C port that's capable of transferring power from a wall charger or battery pack. In addition, the adapter brings Dolby Vision and HDR10 support when connected to a compatible playback device and display, TV, or projector.
The updated USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter keeps its $69 price tag, and Apple is quoting a delivery arrival time of August 12 or 13 for online orders placed today. Apple retail stores are due to receive stock on August 13.
Apple has published a support document explaining the differences between the new version of its Multiport Adapter (model number A2119) and the old one (A1621).