Satechi Launches 72W USB-C Car Charger and MFi-Certified USB-C to Lightning Cable

This means that you can get about 50 percent of charge on an iPhone 8 or later device in 30 minutes. Satechi's new car charger also has a regular USB-A port, so you can charge two devices at once. The USB-C port delivers fast charging up to 60W and the USB-A port delivers regular charging up to 12W.
You can buy the 72W USB-C Car Charger in Silver or Space Gray for $29.99, and the USB-C to Lightning Cable for $24.99. The cable features a length of six feet and a braided nylon construction to avoid tangles.
