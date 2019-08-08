Deals Spotlight: Apple's 2018 9.7-Inch iPad Discounted by Up to $100 (Starting at $249)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Every color is available in the sale (Space Gray, Silver, and Gold), with the exception of the 128 GB Space Gray model. The sale is focused on Wi-Fi models and doesn't include any cellular versions of the 2018 iPad.
9.7-inch iPad (2018)
- Wi-Fi 32 GB, Gold - $249, down from $329 ($80 off)
- Wi-Fi 32 GB, Silver - $249, down from $329 ($80 off)
- Wi-Fi 32 GB, Space Gray - $249, down from $329 ($80 off)
- Wi-Fi 128 GB, Gold - $329, down from $429 ($100 off)
- Wi-Fi 128 GB, Silver - $329, down from $429 ($100 off)
Head to our full Deals Roundup to stay up to date with all of the latest Apple-related sales and bargains going on this week.