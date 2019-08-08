Deals Spotlight: Apple's 2018 9.7-Inch iPad Discounted by Up to $100 (Starting at $249)

Thursday August 8, 2019 6:01 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon is discounting the 2018 9.7-inch iPad this week by as much as $100, offering the discount on both the 32 GB and 128 GB Wi-Fi models.

Every color is available in the sale (Space Gray, Silver, and Gold), with the exception of the 128 GB Space Gray model. The sale is focused on Wi-Fi models and doesn't include any cellular versions of the 2018 iPad.

9.7-inch iPad (2018)


Apple updated the iPad in March 2018 with an A10 processor, 8-megapixel rear camera, Touch ID, and support for the Apple Pencil. This is Apple's entry-level iPad, sitting below the iPad mini 5, iPad Air, and iPad Pro in terms of price.

