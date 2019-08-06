Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Card Doesn't Support Exporting Data to Financial Apps
We've had countless questions from people who use software and apps like Mint and Quicken about whether or not the Apple Card will support financial services, and the answer is no, not at this time.
In a support document on how the Apple Card works, Apple says exporting data from Apple Card is not a feature offered at this time. From the document: "Exporting data from Apple Card to a financial app like Mint is not currently supported."
As financial apps like Mint and software like Quicken are popular with many people, it's possible that Apple will add support for exporting data in the future. Right now, Apple Card data and transactions can be viewed and managed only on the iPhone and the iPad, with no web support available.
The support document also includes details about viewing spending activity, viewing your monthly balance, seeing total spending each week or month, reviewing transactions, and reporting issues. Apple also has a support doc covering applying for Apple Card.
For more on Apple Card, make sure to check out our Apple Card guide, which we're in the process of updating with the new information that we've learned today.
Apple Card is available in a beta capacity for some users and will see a wider rollout later this month.
Not being able to export to csv or excel is a deal breaker. So easy to do as well.
That is so lame. OTOH, we are still early in Apple Card maturity. Apple is more focused on making sure the card actually works and is secure, so Quicken and Mint is likely to come in the future.
More likely this is a privacy/security decision rather than a technical one. We've become so accustomed to allowing our data be in whosever hands asks for it, that we push back when someone doesn't allow for it. We need to recalibrate our mindset. Completely.
This card was never going to be my daily driver given the benefits simply don't stack up against other credit cards (Chase Sapphire and Capital One Venture to name two), so this is absolutely a deal breaker.
Good. These apps harvest transaction data so that they can do God-knows-what with it.
Just about everyone harvests these days. No ability to export financial info to one's budgeting software of choice is nonsensical.
How many Macrumors headlines about Apple Card can we have in a single day? :)
Any bets we can reach 10?
We can try, ping me if you find any details that have gone under the radar! :p
