Apple Card Doesn't Support Exporting Data to Financial Apps

With the Apple Card now available in a preview capacity to some customers, Apple has released everything from tutorial videos to support documents, giving us more insight into how the card works.We've had countless questions from people who use software and apps like Mint and Quicken about whether or not the Apple Card will support financial services, and the answer is no, not at this time.In a support document on how the Apple Card works, Apple says exporting data from Apple Card is not a feature offered at this time. From the document: "Exporting data from Apple Card to a financial app like Mint is not currently supported."As financial apps like Mint and software like Quicken are popular with many people, it's possible that Apple will add support for exporting data in the future. Right now, Apple Card data and transactions can be viewed and managed only on the iPhone and the iPad , with no web support available.The support document also includes details about viewing spending activity, viewing your monthly balance, seeing total spending each week or month, reviewing transactions, and reporting issues. Apple also has a support doc covering applying for Apple Card For more on Apple Card , make sure to check out our Apple Card guide , which we're in the process of updating with the new information that we've learned today.Apple Card is available in a beta capacity for some users and will see a wider rollout later this month.