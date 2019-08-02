Deals Spotlight: Get the 2019 10.5-Inch iPad Air for $50 Off (Lowest Ever)

Friday August 2, 2019 5:42 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon is discounting Apple's new 10.5-inch iPad Air by $50 across numerous models, including both W-Fi and cellular configurations.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Prices start at $449.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model and rise from there. Across the board, these are the lowest prices ever seen on each iPad Air, which was just updated in March.

2019 iPad Air Sale


  • Wi-Fi, 64GB - $449.99, down from $499.00 ($49 off, lowest ever)
  • Wi-Fi, 256GB - $599.00, down from $649.00 ($50 off, lowest ever)
  • Cellular, 64GB - $579.99, down from $629.00 ($49 off, lowest ever)
  • Cellular, 256GB - $729.00, down from $779.00 ($50 off, lowest ever)
The new iPad Air has a 10.5-inch display with Touch ID, a headphone jack, A12 Bionic processor, Apple Pencil support, and Smart Keyboard support.

Our full Deals Roundup has even more information on the latest sales and bargains going on this week.

Related Roundups: Apple Deals, iPad Air
Buyer's Guide: iPad Air (Buy Now)
3 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
ilikewhey
48 minutes ago at 05:52 am
I’ll bite when they start working with pencil 2,
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]