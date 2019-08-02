Deals Spotlight: Get the 2019 10.5-Inch iPad Air for $50 Off (Lowest Ever)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Prices start at $449.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model and rise from there. Across the board, these are the lowest prices ever seen on each iPad Air, which was just updated in March.
2019 iPad Air Sale
- Wi-Fi, 64GB - $449.99, down from $499.00 ($49 off, lowest ever)
- Wi-Fi, 256GB - $599.00, down from $649.00 ($50 off, lowest ever)
- Cellular, 64GB - $579.99, down from $629.00 ($49 off, lowest ever)
- Cellular, 256GB - $729.00, down from $779.00 ($50 off, lowest ever)
