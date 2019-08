Deals Spotlight: Get the 2019 10.5-Inch iPad Air for $50 Off (Lowest Ever)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

2019 iPad Air Sale

Amazon is discounting Apple's new 10.5-inch iPad Air by $50 across numerous models, including both W-Fi and cellular configurations.Prices start at $449.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model and rise from there. Across the board, these are the lowest prices ever seen on each iPad Air, which was just updated in March.The new iPad Air has a 10.5-inch display with Touch ID, a headphone jack, A12 Bionic processor, Apple Pencil support, and Smart Keyboard support.Our full Deals Roundup has even more information on the latest sales and bargains going on this week.