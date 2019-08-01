Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Releases macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update to Address Wake From Sleep Bug
The macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update can be downloaded by going to the "Software Update" section of System Preferences and selecting the Update Now option.
Today's Supplemental Update addresses an issue that could prevent certain Macs from waking up from sleep properly. Apple recommends that all users install the new Supplemental Update to fix this problem.
The macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update fixes an issue that may prevent certain Macs from waking from sleep properly.The original macOS Mojave 10.14.6 also addressed a bug that could cause a graphics issue when waking from sleep, and it included multiple other bug fixes. It also offered up several improvements to the Apple News+ service in the Apple News app.
