Apple Now Selling 3-Meter Lightning Cable From Mophie for $30

Priced at $30, the new Lightning cable from Mophie features a braided nylon construction and reinforced connectors that Mophie says are designed to stand up to "daily wear and tear," avoiding fraying, breaking, and other issues.
At 3 meters or close to 10 feet, this is one of the longest Lightning cables that Apple offers, and it is ideal in situations where you need to charge but don't have easy access to a nearby outlet.
The 3 meter Lightning cable is Made for iPhone certified and will work with iPhones, iPads, and AirPods. It's available from the online Apple Store starting today, and may be in Apple retail stores in the future.
Apple is also now selling new USB-C cables from Belkin, priced starting at $20. The Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE USB-C to USB-C Cable + Strap comes in pink, white, and black, and measures in at 1.2 meters (4 feet).
It also features a durable braided nylon design and is reinforced at major stress points for improved strength. The included leather strap keeps the cable neatly wound up for transport.