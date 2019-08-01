Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Now Selling LEGO 'Hidden Side' Augmented Reality Building Kits
Hidden Side is a new series of LEGO sets that are based on a "chilling, creative world of ghosts," providing kids with a building toy that comes to life thanks to augmented reality on a smartphone.
Kids can build up the sets and then view the sets on an iOS device for interactive augmented reality gameplay that varies based on the set. With the Wrecked Shrimp Boat set, for example, kids explore a sunken boat that has "strange, surreal secrets," and then engage in a boss fight.
All of the sets have unique interactions, with mysteries to solve, items to find, games to play, ghosts to collect, and a ghost boss battle. Apple is selling four of the LEGO Hidden Side sets:
- Newbury Haunted High School - $129.95
- Paranormal Intercept Bus 3000 - $59.95
- Wrecked Shrimp Boat - $29.95
- Graveyard Mystery - $29.95
All of the sets are available from the Apple online store as of today, and may soon be available in Apple retail stores as well.
