New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Now Selling LEGO 'Hidden Side' Augmented Reality Building Kits

Thursday August 1, 2019 11:24 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple is now selling LEGO's "Hidden Side" LEGO kits that are designed to offer a mixed physical and augmented reality experience.

Hidden Side is a new series of LEGO sets that are based on a "chilling, creative world of ghosts," providing kids with a building toy that comes to life thanks to augmented reality on a smartphone.


Kids can build up the sets and then view the sets on an iOS device for interactive augmented reality gameplay that varies based on the set. With the Wrecked Shrimp Boat set, for example, kids explore a sunken boat that has "strange, surreal secrets," and then engage in a boss fight.


All of the sets have unique interactions, with mysteries to solve, items to find, games to play, ghosts to collect, and a ghost boss battle. Apple is selling four of the LEGO Hidden Side sets:
Like traditional LEGO sets, all of these kits come with mini figures, animals, and other accessories that fit the theme along with all of the building materials to create the intended design.


All of the sets are available from the Apple online store as of today, and may soon be available in Apple retail stores as well.

Tag: LEGO
[ 10 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
DrJohnnyN
54 minutes ago at 11:25 am
Everything is awesome!
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
chfilm
15 minutes ago at 12:04 pm
This could be pretty awesome actually! Can you imagine an entire “movie” as in story playing out around a lego set that you have to build? I mean, the figures coming to life and start walking around, and then they’re really going on a quest around your living room for 15 minutes or so?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Naraxus
22 minutes ago at 11:57 am
Yeah no. My kids are going to play in actual reality and not this "virtue" or "augmented" nonsense.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Doctor Q
34 minutes ago at 11:45 am
Who says they're for kids? I want to play with this!
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]