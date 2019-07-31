New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

LG's New UltraFine 5K Display Limited to 4K Resolution When Used With 2018 iPad Pro

Wednesday July 31, 2019 7:07 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
LG yesterday released a new version of its UltraFine 5K Display with USB-C connectivity, allowing it to be used with 2018 iPad Pro models, but Apple has since confirmed that the iPad Pro cannot take advantage of the full 5K resolution.


In a new support document, Apple says the UltraFine 5K is limited to a 4K resolution of 3,840×2,160 at 60Hz when connected to 2018 iPad Pro models via USB-C. The full 5K resolution requires a 2016 or newer MacBook Pro, a 2018 or newer MacBook Air, a 2017 or newer iMac or iMac Pro, or a 2018 Mac mini.

The new UltraFine 5K Display is available to order for $1,299.95 on Apple.com. Like the previous model, it also supports Thunderbolt 3, with up to 94W of power for pass-through charging of any Mac or iPad connected to the display.

The new display has the model number 27MD5KL-B.

