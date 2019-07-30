Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple's Online Store Now Offering New 5K 27-Inch LG UltraFine Display
Available for $1,299.95, the new LG UltraFine 5K Display offers the same 5120 x 2880 resolution as the previous UltraFine 5K Display with 14.7 million pixels and P3 wide color gamut.
The display connects to a Mac using a Thunderbolt 3 cable, and this version of the monitor can connect using USB-C, which means that it's also compatible with the iPad Pro. There are three downstream USB-C ports with speeds up to 5Gb/s, and when used with a Mac notebook, charging over TB3 is supported with up to 94W of power available.
Connect the UltraFine 5K Display to your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air via an included Thunderbolt 3 cable, which supports 5K video, audio, and data simultaneously. Connect the UltraFine 5K Display to your MacBook or iPad Pro via an included USB-C cable. The display supplies up to 94W of host charging power.There are built-in stereo speakers, an included camera, and a microphone, along with an adjustable stand.
Apple stopped selling the original LG 5K UltraFine display earlier this year, and as of May, it was listed as "Sold Out" and was unavailable for pickup in Apple retail stores.
After Apple introduced a new version of the 4K LG UltraFine model, there was speculation that this new 5K model would also soon show up in the store, which has indeed happened.
The original 4K and 5K UltraFine Displays were designed by LG in partnership with Apple and were created to be used with the 2016 13 and 15-inch MacBook Pro models, which supported Thunderbolt 3 for the first time.
Apple is developing its own Pro Display XDR with a 6K resolution for release later this year, but its premium $5,000 price tag makes it too pricey for use by the general population, which means Apple is likely to continue to offer the LG displays for some time.
The new LG 5K UltraFine display can be purchased from the online Apple Store as of today, and it should soon be in retail stores.










