Deals: Save on iTunes Gift Cards, Anker Accessories, and Apple's Magic Trackpad 2 in Space Gray

iTunes Gift Cards
Costco is back with a discount on iTunes Gift Cards, offering the $100 gift card for $84.49. As usual with Costco-related iTunes gift card sales, you'll have to be a Costco member to see the discount.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
iTunes gift cards are a great way to save on purchases made on the iTunes Movies and TV stores, your Apple Music subscription, Apple Books, iCloud, and more. A 15 percent discount has been the typical savings we've seen on $100 cards for the past few years.
Head to Costco to check out the gift card sale, which lasts through August 3. You can also get the $25 iTunes gift card for $21.49 during this time.
Apple's Magic Trackpad 2
Amazon has Apple's Magic Trackpad 2 in Space Gray at just $104.99, down from an original price of $149.00. The Magic Trackpad 2 pairs with your Mac and includes Force Touch sensors to detect differences in the amount of pressure applied to its surface.
This is the Space Gray color option that launched following the iMac Pro, but it will work with any model of the iMac. Stock is low at the time of writing so head to Amazon to check out the sale soon.
Anker's New Discounts
As July ends, Anker has a few codes that will expire later tonight, and some sales that will extend into early August. We've listed them all below.
July Codes
PowerWave Pad 10W Wireless Charger - $11.99 with code ANKERB03 and on-page coupon, down from $19.99 (exp. 7/31)
PowerLine+ II USB-C to Lightning [6ft, Red] - $19.19 with code AKCTL6BLK, down from $23.99 (exp. 7/31)
No Codes Needed
Soundbuds Wireless Headphones - $21.99 with on-page coupon, down from $25.99 (exp. 8/4)
Soundcore Flare+ Bluetooth Speaker - $79.99 with on-page coupon, down from $99.99 (exp. 8/5)
Soundcore Flare Bluetooth Speaker - $50.99 with on-page coupon, down from $59.99 (exp. 8/5)
Netgear Orbi Mesh Router
Lastly, Netgear's Orbi Mesh Router system is being discounted to around $230 this week thanks to a new on-page coupon found on Amazon. This is the RBK23 model that includes one router and two extender nodes, providing up to 6,000 square feet of Wi-Fi coverage.
When you clip the on-page $20 off coupon, the router will be discounted to $228.56 in your cart, down from $299.99.
Check out our full Deals Roundup for more of the latest sales.