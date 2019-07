Deals: Save on iTunes Gift Cards, Anker Accessories, and Apple's Magic Trackpad 2 in Space Gray

iTunes Gift Cards

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple's Magic Trackpad 2

Anker's New Discounts

There are a few notable deals going on today, including the latest 15 percent discount on iTunes gift cards, Anker's end-of-July discount codes, and a low price on Apple's Magic Trackpad 2 in Space Gray.Costco is back with a discount on iTunes Gift Cards, offering the $100 gift card for $84.49 . As usual with Costco-related iTunes gift card sales, you'll have to be a Costco member to see the discount.iTunes gift cards are a great way to save on purchases made on the iTunes Movies and TV stores, your Apple Music subscription, Apple Books, iCloud, and more. A 15 percent discount has been the typical savings we've seen on $100 cards for the past few years. Head to Costco to check out the gift card sale, which lasts through August 3. You can also get the $25 iTunes gift card for $21.49 during this time.Amazon has Apple's Magic Trackpad 2 in Space Gray at just $104.99, down from an original price of $149.00. The Magic Trackpad 2 pairs with your Mac and includes Force Touch sensors to detect differences in the amount of pressure applied to its surface.This is the Space Gray color option that launched following the iMac Pro, but it will work with any model of the iMac. Stock is low at the time of writing so head to Amazon to check out the sale soon.As July ends, Anker has a few codes that will expire later tonight, and some sales that will extend into early August. We've listed them all below.

July Codes

No Codes Needed

Netgear Orbi Mesh Router

Lastly, Netgear's Orbi Mesh Router system is being discounted to around $230 this week thanks to a new on-page coupon found on Amazon. This is the RBK23 model that includes one router and two extender nodes, providing up to 6,000 square feet of Wi-Fi coverage.When you clip the on-page $20 off coupon, the router will be discounted to $228.56 in your cart, down from $299.99.Check out our full Deals Roundup for more of the latest sales.