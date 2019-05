Apple's Online Store Now Offering New 4K 23.7-Inch LG UltraFine Display

The Apple online store and Apple retail stores in the United States are now offering a new 4K 23.7-inch LG UltraFine Display , which replaces the previously available 4K and 5K displays from LG.Priced at $700, the new display was discovered in an Apple retail store yesterday before making its way online today.Apple started offering 4K and 5K LG UltraFine displays alongside the 2016 MacBook Pro , but has since stopped selling both of the original models The new 23.7-inch display features a resolution of 3840 x 2160, which is lower than the 4096 x 2304 resolution of the prior 21.5-inch 4K display from LG, but is still considered an Ultra HD resolution.Design wise, the updated LG UltraFine 4K display looks much like the prior 4K and 5K models with a simple black plastic body. It features P3 wide color gamut for vivid, true-to-life colors and 500 nits brightness.It connects to a Mac through a single Thunderbolt 3 cable, offering up to 85W of charging power for notebooks. There are two Thunderbolt 3 ports, which is an improvement over the single port on the prior models.With two Thunderbolt 3 ports, daisy-chaining other Thunderbolt 3 accessories (or a second display) over a single connection is possible. There are also three USB-C ports and built-in stereo speakers.The new display is available today from the Apple online store and many Apple retail stores across the United States.