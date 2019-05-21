Apple's Online Store Now Offering New 4K 23.7-Inch LG UltraFine Display

Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Priced at $700, the new display was discovered in an Apple retail store yesterday before making its way online today.
Apple started offering 4K and 5K LG UltraFine displays alongside the 2016 MacBook Pro, but has since stopped selling both of the original models.
The new 23.7-inch display features a resolution of 3840 x 2160, which is lower than the 4096 x 2304 resolution of the prior 21.5-inch 4K display from LG, but is still considered an Ultra HD resolution.
Design wise, the updated LG UltraFine 4K display looks much like the prior 4K and 5K models with a simple black plastic body. It features P3 wide color gamut for vivid, true-to-life colors and 500 nits brightness.
It connects to a Mac through a single Thunderbolt 3 cable, offering up to 85W of charging power for notebooks. There are two Thunderbolt 3 ports, which is an improvement over the single port on the prior models.
With two Thunderbolt 3 ports, daisy-chaining other Thunderbolt 3 accessories (or a second display) over a single connection is possible. There are also three USB-C ports and built-in stereo speakers.
The new display is available today from the Apple online store and many Apple retail stores across the United States.
- Perfect size for me, like 24inch 1080p (but now with 4k sharpness)
- Plays 4k video even in scaled 1080p mode (in proper 4k resolution)
- Plays 4k games with eGPU
- Glossy
- Good expansion ports
- Built in speaker
- Thunderbolt or usb-c to connect for video
- P3 color support
Webcam should have been added though, mistake not to include.
I think this is a signal that Apple will come out with their own 30+ size pro display, and have this 24inch on offer for folks who want a smaller size
*sigh*
Hopefully this doesn't mean that Apple will not make their own smaller display, but given that the only rumors we've heard so far have been about a 6K display, that's probably all there will be. Those of us who want a smaller display will have to go third-party.
A 23.7" monitor is very small by today's standards. What are you looking for? A 17" screen? Those died off about 15 years ago.
