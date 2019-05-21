New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple's Online Store Now Offering New 4K 23.7-Inch LG UltraFine Display

Tuesday May 21, 2019 12:23 pm PDT by Juli Clover
The Apple online store and Apple retail stores in the United States are now offering a new 4K 23.7-inch LG UltraFine Display, which replaces the previously available 4K and 5K displays from LG.

Priced at $700, the new display was discovered in an Apple retail store yesterday before making its way online today.


Apple started offering 4K and 5K LG UltraFine displays alongside the 2016 MacBook Pro, but has since stopped selling both of the original models.

The new 23.7-inch display features a resolution of 3840 x 2160, which is lower than the 4096 x 2304 resolution of the prior 21.5-inch 4K display from LG, but is still considered an Ultra HD resolution.

Design wise, the updated LG UltraFine 4K display looks much like the prior 4K and 5K models with a simple black plastic body. It features P3 wide color gamut for vivid, true-to-life colors and 500 nits brightness.

It connects to a Mac through a single Thunderbolt 3 cable, offering up to 85W of charging power for notebooks. There are two Thunderbolt 3 ports, which is an improvement over the single port on the prior models.

With two Thunderbolt 3 ports, daisy-chaining other Thunderbolt 3 accessories (or a second display) over a single connection is possible. There are also three USB-C ports and built-in stereo speakers.

The new display is available today from the Apple online store and many Apple retail stores across the United States.

Avatar
MacFather
1 hour ago at 12:30 pm
The 2010 Apple Cinema Display still looks better.

Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
MiBook84
1 hour ago at 12:28 pm
Maybe write that it also lacks the webcam and that what ever else might be different with it. Sad to see them go forward with lower res monitors, but probably to make their own super expensive screen stand out a bit, and still offer a "cheap" alternative.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
rgeraght
1 hour ago at 12:29 pm
I think this is great! and much prefer to both previous models,
- Perfect size for me, like 24inch 1080p (but now with 4k sharpness)
- Plays 4k video even in scaled 1080p mode (in proper 4k resolution)
- Plays 4k games with eGPU
- Glossy
- Good expansion ports
- Built in speaker
- Thunderbolt or usb-c to connect for video
- P3 color support

Webcam should have been added though, mistake not to include.

I think this is a signal that Apple will come out with their own 30+ size pro display, and have this 24inch on offer for folks who want a smaller size
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
EightyTwenty
58 minutes ago at 12:36 pm

*sigh*

Hopefully this doesn't mean that Apple will not make their own smaller display, but given that the only rumors we've heard so far have been about a 6K display, that's probably all there will be. Those of us who want a smaller display will have to go third-party.


A 23.7" monitor is very small by today's standards. What are you looking for? A 17" screen? Those died off about 15 years ago.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
NaimNut
1 hour ago at 12:32 pm
Should have included a WebCam imo.
Rating: 1 Votes

