Deals Spotlight: Anker's Gold Box Has Up to 35% Off Wireless Chargers, USB-C Hubs, and More

Monday July 29, 2019 9:53 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Anker has debuted its latest Gold Box deal of the day on Amazon, offering ten charging accessories for up to 35 percent off. The Gold Box includes discounts on Lightning Cables, car chargers, USB-C hubs, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

As with all of Amazon's Gold Boxes, the Anker sale will last for one day only and expire later tonight. Each accessory has been automatically discounted so you won't need any discount codes in this sale.

Anker Gold Box 7/29


Cables
Car and Wireless Chargers
USB-C Accessories
Check out our full Deals Roundup for even more Anker discounts, as well as other Apple-related sales and bargains.

