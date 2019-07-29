Deals Spotlight: 2019 MacBook Pro Reaches New Low Price (Up to $250 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The sale starts with the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD for $1,199.99, down from $1,299.00. When it comes to 15-inch models of the 2019 MacBook Pro, Amazon also has some notable discounts.
2019 MacBook Pro
13-Inch
- 1.4 GHz, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD - $1,199.99, down from $1,299.99 [B&H / Best Buy] ($100 off, lowest ever)
- 1.4 GHz, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD - $1,299.99, down from $1,499.99 [Best Buy] ($200 off, lowest ever)
- 2.4 GHz, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD - $1,649.00, down from $1,799.00 [B&H] ($150 off)
- 2.4 GHz, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD - $1,849.00, down from $1,999.00 [B&H] ($150 off)
- 2.6 GHz 6-Core, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD - $2,149.99, down from $2,399.00 [Amazon] ($249 off)
- 2.3 GHz 8-Core, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD - $2,549.00, down from $2,799.00 [Amazon / B&H] ($250 off)
