Deals Spotlight: Save on Nearly Every Model of the 2018 iPad Pro (Up to $449 Off)

Friday July 26, 2019 5:45 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon has kicked off a big sale on the 2018 iPad Pro in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes. Prices begin at $649.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro, and discounts reach to as much as $449 off for the 1TB cellular 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The sale includes a few lowest-ever prices, across both Wi-Fi and cellular models. We've rounded up the full sale below, and many of the prices are being matched at Best Buy.

2018 iPad Pro


11-Inch
12.9-Inch
Be sure to head to our full Deals Roundup to check out even more of the latest sales and bargains happening this week.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
1 comments