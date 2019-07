Deals Spotlight: Save on Nearly Every Model of the 2018 iPad Pro (Up to $449 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

2018 iPad Pro

Amazon has kicked off a big sale on the 2018 iPad Pro in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes. Prices begin at $649.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro, and discounts reach to as much as $449 off for the 1TB cellular 12.9-inch iPad Pro.The sale includes a few lowest-ever prices, across both Wi-Fi and cellular models. We've rounded up the full sale below, and many of the prices are being matched at Best Buy Be sure to head to our full Deals Roundup to check out even more of the latest sales and bargains happening this week.