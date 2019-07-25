New Powerbeats Pro Ad Highlights Battery Life During Lengthy Icelandic Relay Race

Called the "Zero Dark Project," the ad explains how each runner used the Powerbeats Pro to stay motivated through music during the lengthy relay race.
In the wilderness of Iceland, 7 runners from Paris Running Club undertook a relay like no other. Fueled by the new Powerbeats Pro, with up to 9 hours of listening time (24 hours with charging case), they faced a daunting 280km to chase a sun that wouldn’t set for days. A daring challenge that changed their lives forever. This is the Zero Dark Project.Powerbeats Pro are Apple's first totally wireless Beats earphones, equipped with the same H1 chip as the second-generation AirPods for hands-free "Hey Siri" and faster connection speeds between the iPhone, Apple Watch, and other devices.
The Powerbeats Pro feature adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks and earbud tips with four size options. Powerbeats Pro are priced at $249.95 in the United States and $329.95 in Canada. As of now you can only get the accessory in Black, while Ivory, Moss, and Navy colors will be available later this year.