Apple May Be Changing Apple Music Trial From Three Months to One Month

On Apple's page for accessories, there's a banner that offers up a one month free trial of Apple Music rather than a three month free trial.
This could potentially be a mistake or a new change that Apple is rolling out. Clicking on the banner still brings up a prompt for a three month free trial in iTunes, and there are no mentions of a one month trial instead of a three month trial on Apple's dedicated site for Apple Music.
Apple has been offering three month trials of Apple Music for new customers since Apple Music launched in 2015, but Apple has to pay royalties on all songs played during free trials even when customers aren't paying.
It's not yet clear if Apple is making a permanent change to its free trial length, but we'll update this post when we hear more information.