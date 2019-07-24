Apple Music Names DJ Khaled As First 'Artist-in-Residence'

Wednesday July 24, 2019 1:22 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple Music has invited DJ Khaled to be its first "Artist-in-Residence," Khaled announced today on his Instagram account (via Billboard).

Khaled says that as Artist-in-Residence, he will be taking over "the biggest playlists on the platform" every month while also debuting new artists.


Khaled called on record labels and artists to "hit him up" to collaborate, and he announced his first takeover playlist: Office DJ. Next month, Khaled says that he plans to debut a "Gymflow playlist vibe."


The Office DJ playlist from Khaled includes songs from Jay-Z, Drake, Beyoncé, Buju Banton, Lauryn Hill, Rick Ross, Sam Cooke, Dr. Dre, and more.
Any workplace could use a little pick-me-up. And few people are better at elevating heart rates and boosting productivity than DJ Khaled, Apple Music's first-ever artist in residence. He's staging a corporate takeover with this exclusive, handpicked playlist, serving up new and old classics from hip-hop, R&B, reggae, and pop--Khaled's areas of expertise--specifically designed to carry everyone from opening bell through end-of-day air horn.
Khaled's playlists are available for free to Apple Music subscribers.

14 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Zimmy68
26 minutes ago at 01:28 pm
Between each song this talentless hack adds...

"Another one..."

Then, after every 5 songs he adds...

"This here is the BEST music!..."

And during any song, you will get a random "DJ Kalhed", even if it is the them from Ishtar.

-------
This is 100% a Fast Eddy Cue idea, I'd bet my house.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
theheadguy
28 minutes ago at 01:26 pm
Hopefully he can curate music better than he sings. He screams out his own name in every song, in a scratchy gross way. Ugh.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Zenithal
27 minutes ago at 01:27 pm
Is this that jackass who talks to himself as he walks around?
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
benshive
27 minutes ago at 01:27 pm
Glad I don't use Apple Music for playlists
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
ipedro
18 minutes ago at 01:36 pm
Ugh... I’m going to try to avoid being “that guy” who I criticize for thinking everything Apple does has to be something they like but Apple Music veers far too much to this kind of genre — so much that it makes Beats 1 unlistenable. But whatever, clearly Khaled is popular. The masses tend towards making talentless people rich and famous. That’s just the world we live in. Luckily, Apple Music knows my tastes and rarely ever shows me this crap.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
telepheedian
23 minutes ago at 01:31 pm
It's all so tiresome.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
jimthing
19 minutes ago at 01:35 pm
Really? Why not pick Taylor Swift while you're at it?

Big pop stars hardly fit the tag "artist in residence". In the visual arts medium where the term originates from, these artists were more underground phenomenon, given a job to help support themselves as smaller yet high quality artists.
Instead Apple give the gig to another rich mass selling pop star...how utterly boring.
Rating: 1 Votes
