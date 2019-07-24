Apple Music Names DJ Khaled As First 'Artist-in-Residence'

View this post on Instagram

MAJOR 🔑ALERT 🚨 !! Bless up @applemusic for making me the very first artist-in-residence ever for @applemusic 🏆 This means imma taking over the biggest playlists on the platform every month! Also the goal is to break new artists in the process. All record labels and artists, hit me up. This month, we gon start with Office DJ and then I might hit y’all wit a Gymflow playlist vibe next month. 🔑🔑🔑 #WETHEBEST 🍎 Go check out office dj play list now this what I’m listing to in my office right now . Can’t wait to give U more playlist . Link and bio ! 👋🏽