Apple Music Names DJ Khaled As First 'Artist-in-Residence'

Khaled says that as Artist-in-Residence, he will be taking over "the biggest playlists on the platform" every month while also debuting new artists.
Khaled called on record labels and artists to "hit him up" to collaborate, and he announced his first takeover playlist: Office DJ. Next month, Khaled says that he plans to debut a "Gymflow playlist vibe."
The Office DJ playlist from Khaled includes songs from Jay-Z, Drake, Beyoncé, Buju Banton, Lauryn Hill, Rick Ross, Sam Cooke, Dr. Dre, and more.
Any workplace could use a little pick-me-up. And few people are better at elevating heart rates and boosting productivity than DJ Khaled, Apple Music's first-ever artist in residence. He's staging a corporate takeover with this exclusive, handpicked playlist, serving up new and old classics from hip-hop, R&B, reggae, and pop--Khaled's areas of expertise--specifically designed to carry everyone from opening bell through end-of-day air horn.Khaled's playlists are available for free to Apple Music subscribers.