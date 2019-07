7-Eleven Offering Free AirPods to First 500 Customers Who Place $50 Order in 7NOW App Tomorrow

7-Eleven has announced that it will offer a free pair of second-generation AirPods with a wired charging case to the first 500 customers who place a $50 order through its 7NOW delivery app for iOS and Android on Thursday, July 25.7NOW app users will receive a push notification as soon as the flash deal begins, and it will also be announced on 7-Eleven's social media accounts, according to 7-Eleven's website. The first 500 eligible customers who place an order totaling at least $50 before sales tax will qualify for free AirPods AirPods will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last, so placing a $50+ order does not guarantee that you will receive a free pair. The offer is limited to U.S. residents who are at least 18 years of age.Winners will receive an e-mail from 7-Eleven within 72 hours to claim their AirPods . Delivery is estimated to take 4-6 weeks. Here are the full rules 7NOW delivery is only available in select markets.(Thanks, Jason!)