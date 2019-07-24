7-Eleven Offering Free AirPods to First 500 Customers Who Place $50 Order in 7NOW App Tomorrow

7NOW app users will receive a push notification as soon as the flash deal begins, and it will also be announced on 7-Eleven's social media accounts, according to 7-Eleven's website. The first 500 eligible customers who place an order totaling at least $50 before sales tax will qualify for free AirPods.
AirPods will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last, so placing a $50+ order does not guarantee that you will receive a free pair. The offer is limited to U.S. residents who are at least 18 years of age.
Winners will receive an e-mail from 7-Eleven within 72 hours to claim their AirPods. Delivery is estimated to take 4-6 weeks. Here are the full rules.
7NOW delivery is only available in select markets.
