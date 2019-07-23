Twelve South Launches 'StayGo' USB-C Hub With Eight Ports

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Twelve South and Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
According to the company, the hub restores all eight legacy ports and connections to modern Mac notebooks. This includes: three USB-A ports (USB 3.0), one 4K HDMI port, one Gigabit Ethernet port, two USB-C ports (one for power input and one for connecting to the computer), and independent SD and Micro-SD card ports.
The StayGo comes with a 1-meter cable that is long enough to hide the accessory and its connected cables out of sight when you're working at home. The company is pitching the new device as a combination home and travel companion, which means that it also includes a 6-inch travel cord (seen below on the right) that stores inside the hub.
StayGo is available for $99.99 on TwelveSouth.com and at Amazon.