MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Wire-Free Argus 2 Home Security Camera From Reolink

The Argus 2, priced at $99, is a wire-free battery-powered home security camera that connects to your 2.4GHz home Wi-Fi setup to let you keep an eye on what's going on in or outside of your house.
It features a long-lasting rechargeable battery so it can be placed anywhere and does not require an outside power connection, though it can be connected to the Reolink Solar Panel ($24.99) to charge via the sun when it's used outside. The Argus 2 is IP65 water resistant, so it will be safe outdoors, though it shouldn't be placed where it's directly exposed to the elements.
The camera offers 1080p resolution and a 130 degree viewing angle, so it will provide a wide field of view. There's a night vision feature that works up to 33 feet away, and a built-in motion sensor is able to detect motion for notification purposes.
The Argus 2 supports two-way audio through a built-in mic and speaker, and local storage is supported through a microSD card. You can set up the Argus 2 to provide push notifications, emails, and siren alerts when trouble is detected, and in addition to storing footage on a microSD card, you can get a remote live view on a smartphone, tablet, or computer any time.
Reolink designed a unique mounting system for the Argus 2, allowing it to be mounted indoors or out with a wall mount or outdoor mount that the camera can be removed from at any time for use elsewhere.
While local storage is included, the Argus 2 is also compatible with the Reolink Cloud, which provides offsite backups and access to your video history. There's a free basic plan with 7-day cloud video history and 1GB of storage space, along with paid plans that support longer viewing histories and more cameras.
