The newest version of Spotify for iOS, released yesterday, quietly added support for Apple's multitasking Slide Over and Split View feature on the iPad As noted on Reddit and highlighted by The Verge , you can now open and use the Spotify app alongside another app in Split View, or open it up in Slide Over to quickly access Spotify controls without having to close the current apps you have open.Apple's Split View and Slide Over multitasking features were first introduced in 2015, so it's taken Spotify quite some time to implement support for the functionality.