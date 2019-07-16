Apple's Rainbow Logo May Return to Some New Products as Early as This Year

Tuesday July 16, 2019 9:00 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple may be planning to reintroduce its classic rainbow logo on some of its new products as early as this year, according to a well-connected MacRumors tipster, who in turn cites a corporate Apple employee in Cupertino.

MacRumors concept

We don't know which products might be involved, but the Mac would be a good candidate, as the multicolored Apple logo was used on the original Macintosh in 1984 and on many other Apple computers before and after it. iPhones and iPads could also be suitable — perhaps special editions along the lines of (PRODUCT)RED.

To be clear, this rumor could very well be untrue. We have elected to share it since it comes from a tipster who has longstanding connections to both Apple and related industries, but no other sources have shared similar information that we know of. And, even if true, the plans could certainly change.

MacRumors concept

Apple's rainbow or "six-color" logo made its debut on the Apple II computer in 1977 and was widely used until 1998, when it began to be phased out in favor of a monochrome Apple logo similar to the one used today.

Despite not officially using its rainbow logo in over 20 years, Apple has continued to embrace its colors over the years.

Apple Park was recently decorated with the colors of the rainbow logo in celebration of the formal opening of Apple's new headquarters, and as a tribute to Steve Jobs. The colors were splashed on stairs, walkways, coffee cups, and even a stage with a rainbow arch used for an employee-only Lady Gaga performance.



Apple's departing design chief Jony Ive recently reflected on the rainbow's significance:
There is the resonance with the rainbow logo that's been part of our identity for many years. The rainbow is also a positive and joyful expression of some of our inclusion values and I think that one of the primary reasons the idea resonated so immediately and so profoundly with us was the form -- the connection from an aesthetic design point of view. A semi-circle relates so beautifully and naturally to the form of the ring.
Again, we do not know if this rumor is true, but our tipster is reputable enough in our opinion for us to at least share what we have heard.

Avatar
Veraxus
28 minutes ago at 09:05 am
You know what? I like it.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
keysofanxiety
24 minutes ago at 09:10 am
I love the old rainbow logo but I'm not sure how well it would fit with the brushed aluminium finish of their more modern products. It would be quite jarring IMO.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
AppleFan91
25 minutes ago at 09:09 am
It would be pretty dope. Sadly, in this current political climate, I have a fear it would be seen as an having an ulterior motive. I hope not, but trying to be realistic.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
AppleFan91
17 minutes ago at 09:17 am

A new PRIDE edition of the iPhone?

It’s not even the same colors
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Unity451
19 minutes ago at 09:14 am
That's cool! But the reality of our culture today is that it will be treated as a nod to the left-wing political agenda from those who don't know that it's a legacy logo.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Maclver
29 minutes ago at 09:04 am
That would make me buy the next iPhone instead of waiting until the 2020 version... DAMMIT APPLE!! lol
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
AppleFan91
24 minutes ago at 09:10 am

That or glowing logo.

The glowing logo was awesome haha.
[doublepost=1563293466][/doublepost]

They keep looking back as they are unable to move forward… also they may use the old logo but they are anywhere close to the old Apple

Almost bankrupt? Agreed.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
yesjam
29 minutes ago at 09:04 am
I predict that the next "iMac" will instead be called the "Mac". And that the rainbow logo will factor into its design somehow.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Lucamegh
25 minutes ago at 09:09 am
They keep looking back as they are unable to move forward… also they may use the old logo but they are anywhere close to the old Apple
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Wags
27 minutes ago at 09:07 am
That or glowing logo please.
Rating: 1 Votes
