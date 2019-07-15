Twitter Starts Rolling Out Updated Website With New Design

The Twitter website on desktop has a whole new look that's cleaner and more modern, along with support for bookmarks so you can save tweets plus an easily accessible Explore page for getting a quick look at what's trending. Design wise, it's similar to the Twitter for mobile experience.
Account switching can be done using the side navigation bar, which is an easier way to manage multiple accounts. The new Dim and Dark Mode Lights Out themes have been added, and there are other new color options to personalize your profile.
So fresh, so clean. The updated https://t.co/JFPfsFhrLg is here. We heard you, and here's some of what's new:— Twitter Design (@TwitterDesign) July 15, 2019
Built-in personalization, like colors and text size ☑️
More visible features, like Lists and Bookmarks ☑️
And so much more! Let us know what you think. https://t.co/Q5nkCw9Y2n
Conversations are easier to follow thanks to new conversation threading tools, and along with better access to bookmarks, the new web experience offers up quick access to lists and profile options.
On the Twitter.com website, some people will see an option to enable the new look now, and Twitter says it will be launching for everyone in the near future.
