Apple Store Website Goes Down

Monday July 15, 2019 11:23 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple's Apple Store online site is currently down when attempting to make a purchase of an Apple device or accessory, but it's not quite clear why the site is unavailable.

Sometimes the Apple online store goes down due to an imminent product refresh, but at other times, the store becomes unavailable for routine maintenance purposes.


Apple last week introduced refreshed MacBook Air models and a new 13-inch entry-level MacBook Pro to coincide with this year's Back to School promotion, but there's no word on whether another new product is on the horizon.

Apple could potentially be planning an iPad refresh as five new iPad models recently popped up in the Eurasian Economic Commission database, which could be a new 7th-generation low-cost iPad, but it's not known when that device is set to launch. It may not be coming until later this year, and this could potentially be a situation where Apple is doing site maintenance.

We'll update this post with more info when the store comes back up.

Avatar
Nimoy
1 minute ago at 11:27 am

New redesigned iMacs incoming.


I wish. But a redesign would surely call for a keynote reveal.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
sfwalter
1 minute ago at 11:27 am
Odd behavior for a Monday. For a Tuesday or Wednesday it would be ok but today is Monday.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Icaras
2 minutes ago at 11:26 am
New redesigned iMacs incoming.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
macintoshmac
3 minutes ago at 11:26 am

AirPower is coming!!


Come on, man. Don’t troll. :D
Rating: 1 Votes

