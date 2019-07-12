Deals: AirPods With Wireless Charging Case for $179, iPad Smart Covers for Just $11, and More

AirPods With Wireless Charging Case
Amazon has further discounted the new AirPods With Wireless Charging Case, now priced at $179.00, down from $199.00. This is a solid $20 discount on the normal price of the most expensive AirPods, which Apple just updated earlier this year with all-new "Hey Siri" and wireless charging features.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Furthermore, you can get the AirPods With Charging Case for $144.99, down from $159.00 on Amazon. We routinely track the best deals on AirPods in this guide, so be sure to bookmark it and check it often if you're shopping around for the AirPods.
Pad & Quill
Accessory maker Pad & Quill is offering shoppers a chance to save 15 percent sitewide when using the code SUMMER15. Pad & Quill sells a variety of leather-bound Apple accessories, including iPad cases, MacBook cases, iPhone cases, and bands for the Apple Watch.
You can also browse the retailer's high-end bag line, including briefcases, messenger bags, travel organizers, laptop bags, and more. Head to Pad & Quill now to browse the site and use the code SUMMER15 soon to save 15 percent on your order.
iPad Smart Covers
Target is offering notable discounts on Apple's Smart Covers for the 9.7-inch iPad and 10.5-inch iPad Pro or iPad Air. You can get the 9.7-inch Smart Cover for $10.49 in Charcoal Gray, down from around $40.
The 10.5-inch Smart Cover is available for $11.84 in Charcoal Gray, down from around $50. These are some of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's official Smart Covers, so head to Target to check out the accessories soon if you're interested.
