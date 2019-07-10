Deals: Save on 2018 MacBook Air and iPad Pro, Browse Anker's Latest Discounts, and More

2018 MacBook Air
With the surprise launch of an updated MacBook Air yesterday, B&H Photo and Amazon have debuted discounts for last year's models.
- 128 GB SSD - $999.00, down from $1,199.00 ($200 off) [Amazon / B&H]
- 256 GB SSD - $1,199.00, down from $1,399.00 ($200 off) [Amazon / B&H]
2018 iPad Pro
Amazon has up to $250 off the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro from late 2018, with many discounts representing lowest-ever prices for these models.
11-Inch
Cellular, 64 GB - $799.99, down from $949.00 ($150 off)
Cellular, 256 GB - $949.00, down from $1,099.00 ($150 off)
Cellular, 512 GB - $1,099.99, down from $1,299.99 ($200 off, lowest ever)
Cellular, 1 TB - $1,449.99, down from $1,699.99 ($250 off, lowest ever)
Wi-Fi, 64 GB - $849.00, down from $999.00 ($150 off)
Wi-Fi, 512 GB - $1,149.00, down from $1,349.00 ($200 off, lowest ever)
Wi-Fi, 1 TB - $1,499.00, down from $1,749.00 ($250 off)
Cellular, 64 GB - $949.00, down from $1,149.00 ($200 off, lowest ever)
Cellular, 512 GB - $1,299.00, down from $1,499.00 ($200 off, lowest ever)
Anker's New Discounts
This summer, Anker is discounting everything from USB hubs to Bluetooth speakers and Lightning cables. We've rounded up these discount codes below, all of which expire sometime in July.
Anker 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub - $5.99 with code ANKERUSB3 and on-page coupon, down from $10.99 (exp. 7/12)
PowerPort Atom III Slim - $27.99 with code ANKER141, down from $34.99 (exp. 7/14)
SoundCore 24-Hour Bluetooth Speaker - $20.99 with code SDCSPK3102 and on-page coupon, down from $27.99 (exp. 7/14)
PowerLine+ II USB-C to USB-A [3ft] - $7.99 with code ANKE8462, down from $11.99 (exp. 7/16)
PowerPort III 30W Foldable USB-C Charger - $22.49 with code ANKER861, down from $29.99 (exp. 7/25)
PowerDrive 36W 2-Port USB-C Car Charger - $18.39 with code ANKER427, down from $22.99 (exp. 7/25)
PowerLine Lightning [1ft] - $7.49 with code ANKER1FT, down from $9.49 (exp. 7/30)
Powerline+ II USB-C to Lightning (6ft) - $19.19 with code ANKERCTL6, down from $23.99 (exp. 7/31)
Eve Room Exclusive Sale
We're entering the last day of our exclusive Eve Room sale, which discounts the Eve Room to $79.96, down from $99.95. To see this deal, head to Evehome.com, add the Eve Room to your cart, click on the "Have a promo code?" prompt at the top of the checkout screen, and enter the code MacRumors20 to take 20 percent off the device. The code expires tomorrow, Thursday, July 11.
The promo code only applies to a single Eve Room and will not apply to the retailer's double pack of Eve Room units that you can buy for $179.90. Head to Evehome.com to browse and purchase the Eve Room before the sale ends.
The Eve Room is a small, palm-sized device that can track the temperature, humidity, and air quality within your home, and connects to Apple's HomeKit platform so you can ask Siri about the air quality. When it detects harmful in-home pollutants, Eve Room can give you a heads up about opening a window or turning on an air purifier, ensuring that your home's air is as clean as possible.
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on all of the latest sales and discounts happening this week.