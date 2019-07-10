Deals: Save on 2018 MacBook Air and iPad Pro, Browse Anker's Latest Discounts, and More

Wednesday July 10, 2019 6:40 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
B&H Photo and Amazon are discounting the 2018 MacBook Air and a few models of the 2018 iPad Pro this week. Additionally, we've listed Anker's latest deals below, as well as a reminder about our exclusive Eve Room discount ending soon.

2018 MacBook Air


With the surprise launch of an updated MacBook Air yesterday, B&H Photo and Amazon have debuted discounts for last year's models.

  • 128 GB SSD - $999.00, down from $1,199.00 ($200 off) [Amazon / B&H]
  • 256 GB SSD - $1,199.00, down from $1,399.00 ($200 off) [Amazon / B&H]

2018 iPad Pro


Amazon has up to $250 off the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro from late 2018, with many discounts representing lowest-ever prices for these models.


11-Inch
12.9-Inch

Anker's New Discounts


This summer, Anker is discounting everything from USB hubs to Bluetooth speakers and Lightning cables. We've rounded up these discount codes below, all of which expire sometime in July.


Eve Room Exclusive Sale


We're entering the last day of our exclusive Eve Room sale, which discounts the Eve Room to $79.96, down from $99.95. To see this deal, head to Evehome.com, add the Eve Room to your cart, click on the "Have a promo code?" prompt at the top of the checkout screen, and enter the code MacRumors20 to take 20 percent off the device. The code expires tomorrow, Thursday, July 11.




The promo code only applies to a single Eve Room and will not apply to the retailer's double pack of Eve Room units that you can buy for $179.90. Head to Evehome.com to browse and purchase the Eve Room before the sale ends.

The Eve Room is a small, palm-sized device that can track the temperature, humidity, and air quality within your home, and connects to Apple's HomeKit platform so you can ask Siri about the air quality. When it detects harmful in-home pollutants, Eve Room can give you a heads up about opening a window or turning on an air purifier, ensuring that your home's air is as clean as possible.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on all of the latest sales and discounts happening this week.

