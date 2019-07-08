Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Tests iCloud Website Sign-in With Face ID and Touch ID in iOS 13, iPadOS, and macOS Catalina Betas
A tipster informed MacRumors over the weekend that users running a beta version of one of the above operating systems can now sign in with their Apple ID accounts using Face ID or Touch ID, depending on the device being used.
For instance, the screenshot above was taken in Safari browser on a 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation) running the latest iPadOS 13 Public Beta.
Visiting icloud.com, the user is redirected to beta.icloud.com and is then prompted to sign-in to the site using the Apple ID associated with the device.
Tapping "Continue" automatically signs in the user in a matter of seconds by activating the iPad Pro's Face ID authentication feature, meaning no Apple ID password input is necessary.
Users on devices with Touch ID, including the 2018 MacBook Air and Touch Bar-equipped MacBook Pro models, are being met with a similar sign-in process that uses their fingerprint to authenticate without requiring two-factor authentication.
Apple's testing of this simpler way of signing in to the iCloud website is likely related to its forthcoming Sign In with Apple feature, which allows users to sign in to apps and websites using their Apple ID.
The feature is being touted as a more secure alternative to similar sign-in services offered by Facebook, Google, and Twitter, since it authenticates the user with Face ID or Touch ID, and doesn't send personal information to app and website developers.
In an additional privacy boon, Sign In with Apple also lets users create a randomly-generated email address that hides their own email address when signing up for a third-party app or service.
The new sign-in feature is coming with Apple's new operating systems when they're released this fall and will be available across macOS, iOS, and through websites.
(Thanks, Francesco!)