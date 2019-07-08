Apple's Website Celebrates US Women's World Cup Victory With Memoji Tribute

USA defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in the World Cup Final on Sunday. The victory saw the holders retain the trophy and win it for the fourth time in the competition's history.
Apple's short animation appears briefly on the company's homepage, and features three Memoji heads – colored red, white, and blue – seen cheering the nation's victory, complete with iMessage-style confetti effect and bouncing soccer balls.
The animation finishes with the message of "Job well done," and then vanishes to return Apple's website to its usual style of showcasing the latest products.
In iOS 11, Apple introduced animated emoji characters called Animoji, which are designed to mimic your facial expressions. Later in iOS 12, Animoji grew to encompass Memoji, which are customizable humanoid Animoji characters that you can design to look just like you.
Animoji/Memoji stickers let you express yourself using classic emoji-like poses and faces, such as heart eyes, brain exploding, shushing face, laughing with tears, crying, shrugging, face palm, and more.
Memoji and Animoji are limited to Apple's iPhones with TrueDepth technology, but in iOS 13, coming in the fall, Apple has added several different Animoji and Memoji stickers that can be used on all Apple devices with an A9 chip or later.
