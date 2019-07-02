Apple Updates Retail Jobs Site to Highlight Creative Employees Who Bring Outside Passions to Their Roles

For each role, Apple has highlighted a few people who work at its retail locations, accompanied by short videos related to the work each person does at their Apple store. The page is mainly focused on ways that workers can bring passions that they have in their daily lives to roles at Apple retail.
For example, one section focuses on a woman named Sujin, who is a photographer outside of Apple, and uses her skills to help teach various photography-related Today at Apple sessions as an Expert. "Apple really brings out the best in people" Sujin said, "And I want to give back to the community that uses these devices every single day."
There are also a few musicians who have found work at Apple retail. Chris is a Creative Pro for Apple, while Santa is a Specialist, and both workers help customers create music using Macs and iOS devices. The last section highlights an artist named Harriet who guides customers through live art demonstrations on an iPad.
At the bottom of the page Apple has more detailed explanations for its full-time and part-time roles, and provides links to find open positions near you. Of course, this is just a small slice of the overall Apple jobs website, which also provides information about Apple's internal teams structure, more information on retail work, and internships for undergrads and grad students.
(Thanks, Jack!)