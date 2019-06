Deals Spotlight: Get the HomePod for Just $200 at Target ($100 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Target. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Target is heading into the weekend with an all-new sale on Apple's HomePod smart speaker, now priced at $199.99 , down from the original price of $299.99. At, this sale is the lowest we've ever seen on a brand new HomePod, and the best deal on the speaker so far in 2019.You can purchase the HomePod in either White or Space Gray on Target.com , and ship the speaker to your home or pick it up in-store. Additionally, Target RedCard holders have a chance to save an extra 5 percent on the HomePod.Apple dropped the price of the HomePod from $349 to $299 back in April, hoping to boost sales for the speaker after some blowback to the steep cost of the device. You can find sales like this one and many more in our full Deals Roundup